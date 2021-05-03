Lack of morality in the youth a matter of skewed perception

A lot has been said about Generations Y and Z — people born between 1981 and 2010. I’m in Generation Y and it is not once or twice that I have heard elders say they lack words to explain our “weird” mannerisms and approach to issues.

Some find our behaviour strange, especially how we handle taboo subjects such as sexuality. Take the example of “gengetone” music that my generation has come to love. Many adults cringe and shudder at the lyrics and even dance moves that we so much cherish.

But if you are on Instagram, Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp, just check young people’s status updates and the memes they share.

Many say we lack morals and ethics. My dictionary defines ethics as “the study of principles relating to right and wrong conduct”. I think these people have a point even though I don’t agree with them totally because morality is not absolute.

What was morally and ethically correct for Generation X cannot automatically apply to Generations Y and Z. That said, it has just dawned on me that the subject of moral ethics has not been given extensive attention by us young adults. There has been disagreement on who is responsible for instilling ethics in children.

Moral ethics

I feel parents, education stakeholders and members of the clergy should partner in teaching ethics and morality.

Transformative leaders such as Mwalimu Julius Nyerere of Tanzania and Barack Obama of the US have hailed upholding of moral ethics as pillars of better and more humane societies. Moral ethics are essential to building transparency, accountability, trust, and confidence in our institutions and workplaces.

I strongly believe, if we have to dare the future, common principles of moral ethics such as honesty, loyalty, integrity, respect and responsibility must be instilled in our children and young adults.

To get there, the society should at all times praise and reward children who show and maintain high levels of moral ethics. The wayward should be shown the way with love.

Davis studies Economics at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.