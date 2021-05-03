Lack of morality in the youth a matter of skewed perception

Happy teenage girls

Happy teenage girls outdoors. 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Davis Basweti

What you need to know:

  • Some find our behaviour strange, especially how we handle taboo subjects such as sexuality.
  • I think these people have a point even though I don’t agree with them totally because morality is not absolute.

A lot has been said about Generations Y and Z — people born between 1981 and 2010. I’m in Generation Y and it is not once or twice that I have heard elders say they lack words to explain our “weird” mannerisms and approach to issues.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Sudan offers bounty on gangs attacking Kenyan, Ugandan drivers

  2. JSC picks William Ouko as Supreme Court judge

  3. Diplomats seek to promote Portuguese language in Africa

  4. Uhuru, Raila final appeal to MPs on BBI Bill

  5. Nigerian presidency raises alarm over plot to overthrow Buhari

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.