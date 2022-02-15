Famed ‘Tano Bora’ cheetah coalition loses another member

The famous ‘Tano Bora’ cheetah group in the Maasai Mara National Reserve has lost a second member, barely three weeks after they expelled and killed one of their own, Orpadan, in a territorial dispute.

While conservationists had renamed the remaining cats Nne Bora, the death of a second member, who was injured in an attack, now leaves the group with only three partners.

Tour guides and drivers in the reserve who witnessed the last moments of the big cat, christened Olarishani (peacemaker), said it could hardly move despite being treated by wildlife veterinary doctors and succumbed to the injuries.

Masai Mara Chief Park Warden James Sindiyo confirmed the death, saying vets attended to the cat but it died hours later due to fractures in its spinal cord and ribs.

It is not yet clear what befell Olarishani, though rangers believe it was attacked by a crocodile, a lion or a family of other cheetahs in another territory.

Tour guide Lenny Koshal said on Facebook: “It was such an opportunity to get to see and photograph these boys for the last seven years – Africa’s biggest cheetah coalition.

“Orpadan died recently and now I announce Olarishani’s taking his last breath and I hope the remaining three will give us a show for some time, rest well boys.”

Another wildlife enthusiast, Mr Ralf Tobias, posted: “So this is again a sad day for the Mara and cheetah friends worldwide.

“The former famous ‘Tano bora’ has lost again a member, now they are two because one is still lost on his own but maybe they can re-unite soon. Well, I am speechless.”

For about five years, the coalition stunned conservationists and tourists alike with their unusual hunting skills and rare group characteristics.

The five cats – three brothers from one family and two from another – were first spotted out together in 2015 and became an instant sensation for tourists and wildlife documentary producers.