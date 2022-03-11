Face masks not a must in public, says CS Kagwe

Mandatory wearing of face masks in open public places has been lifted and full in-person worship for vaccinated persons restored, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

However, the CS encouraged the use of masks and adherence to social distance rules in all indoor spaces. He also said quarantine will be stopped.

“Kenyans encouraged to wear face masks while attending indoor functions. We should now also see the temperature checks in public places stopped,” he said, adding that all in person indoor meetings will now resume at full capacity.

Mr Kagwe also said the Covid-19 measures that have been in place for the last two years have helped and saved thousands of lives.

“Our measures in conjunction with counties have saved lives. Based on guidance from WHO, we have contained the virus and as you can see in the last month, the positivity rate has been below one percent,” Mr Kagwe said at a press conference in Nairobi.

As a result of the low positivity rate, sporting activities will see spectators allowed back in venues without masks.

Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) have also now been allowed to resume carrying passengers at full capacity without masks mandates.

Mr Kagwe has also lifted the PCR requirement on international travellers, while unvaccinated travellers will be subjected to antigen test at their own cost of $50, and required to self-isolate.

However, travellers at points of entry will still be required to fill in full the locater form, while truck drivers will not require any document including PCR test to move around the country.