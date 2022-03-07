Moderna to invest Sh57bn in vaccine plant in Kenya

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on March 7, 2022 after Moderna and Kenya signed an MoU to establish a USD500 million vaccine manufacturing plant in the country. 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya has become the first messenger RNA (mRNA) hub in Africa after agreeing to host biotechnology company Moderna.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.