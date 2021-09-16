Breaking News: Court slaps Sports ex-CS Hassan Wario with Sh3.6 fine, 6 years jail in default

Kenya to manufacture Covid vaccines starting next year

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe during a past press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe revealed in an internal vaccination blue print that the country has started the process of building a filling plant for the Covid-19 vaccines.
  • A full-fledged vaccine manufacturing plant will be built by 2024, said Mr Kagwe.

Kenya will next year start manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines locally in collaboration with unnamed pharmaceutical firms in a move aimed at easing supply hitches that have derailed mass inoculation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.