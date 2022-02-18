Covid-19 vaccines

Health officials receive a second consignment of 252,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on October 6 last year.


 

Kenya’s 13 million vaccines order in limbo as J&J halts production

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

What you need to know:

  • There are three main factories in the world that produce J&J Covid-19 vaccines.
  • Other than the Dutch plant, there’s one in New Zealand as well as Aspen in South Africa. 

There’s uncertainty over the delivery of the 13.3 million Covid-19 doses that Kenya had ordered from Johnson & Johnson last year after the firm suspended the production of vaccines in its European plant.

