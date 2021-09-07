How countries accept or reject refugees

Afghanistan refugee crisis

Members and supporters of New York's Afghan community hold placards as they attend a march and protest aiming to raise awareness of Afghanistan's refugee crisis following the Taliban takeover, in New York on August 28, 2021.


Photo credit: Ed Jones | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

African countries have taken divergent stances on whether to host refugees from Afghanistan.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.