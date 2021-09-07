Exhausted and abandoned: Why Afghanistan's army collapsed

Afghan soldiers

Afghan National Army soldiers sit inside the Bagram US air base after all US and NATO troops left, some 70 Kms north of Kabul on July 5, 2021

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

When the Taliban swept into Kabul last month, capturing Afghanistan's capital without a fight, the sheer speed of the collapse of the Western-backed and trained army stunned the world.

