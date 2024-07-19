Eric Muuga a step away from joining list of Kenya’s youngest ministers

At 32, Eric Muriithi Muuga is one step away from joining the list of Kenya's youngest ministers after being named among the five new Cabinet secretaries nominees by President William Ruto on Friday.

He is also set to join President Ruto's Cabinet as an outsider to the political establishment, having served as an engineer for the past eight years. He is the Water, Sanitation and Irrigation CS nominee.

Until his nomination on Friday, Mr Muuga was a project engineer at Kilifi Mariakani Water and Sewerage Company Limited in Kilifi County, where he was involved in the design and review of water sanitation works.

He has experience in the operation and management of engineering projects such as water hydraulic modelling, water network design, water treatment plants and water structures.

Eng. Eric Muriithi Muuga. Photo credit: Pool

In addition to his experience in water management, Mr Muuga holds a Master's degree in Civil Engineering with a specialisation in Water Resources from the University of Nairobi. He also graduated at the top of his undergraduate class at the University of Nairobi with a degree in Civil Engineering.

Mr Muuga is also an alumnus of Lenana School. He went to a primary school in Maua in Meru County.