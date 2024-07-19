Kindiki, Duale bounce back, five new Cabinet picks
President William Ruto retained six of his 22 Cabinet Secretaries and named five new nominees as he nominated the first batch of 11 ministers.
Here is the list of nominees:
- Prof Kithure Kindiki - Interior and National Administration
- Dr Debra Mulonga Barasa - Health
- Alice Wahome -Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development
- Julius Migosi Ogamba -Education
- Aden Barre Duale - Defence
- Dr Andrew Mwihia Karanja - Agriculture and Livestock Development
- Roselinda Soipan Tuiya - Environment, Climate Change and Forestry
- Eric Muriithi Muuga - Water, Sanitation and Irrigation
- Davis Chirchir - Roads and Transport
- Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u - Information, Communication and the Digital Economy
- Rebecca Miano - Attorney-General