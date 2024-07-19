Kindiki, Duale bounce back, five new Cabinet picks

President William Ruto delivers his speech at State House, Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi

President William Ruto retained six of his 22 Cabinet Secretaries and named five new nominees as he nominated the first batch of 11 ministers.

Here is the list of nominees: 

  1. Prof Kithure Kindiki - Interior and National Administration
  2. Dr Debra Mulonga Barasa - Health
  3. Alice Wahome -Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development
  4. Julius Migosi Ogamba -Education
  5. Aden Barre Duale - Defence
  6. Dr Andrew Mwihia Karanja - Agriculture and Livestock Development
  7. Roselinda Soipan Tuiya - Environment, Climate Change and Forestry
  8. Eric Muriithi Muuga - Water, Sanitation and Irrigation
  9. Davis Chirchir - Roads and Transport
  10. Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u - Information, Communication and the Digital Economy
  11. Rebecca Miano - Attorney-General

