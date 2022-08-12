Beatrice Elachi clinches Dagoretti North parliamentary seat

Beatrice Elachi of Orange Democratic party (ODM) under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition has won the Dagoretti North parliamentary seat.

Ms Elachi floored 13 other candidates to clinch the seat garnering 52,515 votes while her closest rival, Elijah Oenga (independent), polled at 13,620 votes.

The announcement by returning officer Leonard Njenga was received by an elated Ms Elachi.

In 2017, while vying for the same seat, she lost to Simba Arati who is now the Kisii County governor-elect.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) reported voter turn out in the constituency at 84,304, which was 53 per cent of the total number of registered voters that stood at 157,659.

IEBC also reported that there were 83,226 total valid votes and 1078 rejected votes.

Amos Oyongo who came third garnered 11658 votes, Mesoh Jackson 994 votes and Cindy Katile 930 votes.

Caroline Muhonja got 555 votes, Nyanchama Gaudencia 477 votes, Jeremiah Migosi 563 and Roselyne Maundu got 461 votes.

Ms Elachi's other competitors Eric Mokua received 337 votes, Arnold Maliba got 324, Alexander Hoops 265 Julius Agani 201 while Lewis Nyambegera only managed 66 votes.

The first attempt by the returning officer Leonard Njenga to declare the results at 3.00 am was futile. He was interrupted by chaos after Member of County Assembly (MCA) agents and agents of one gubernatorial candidate clashed, each group demanding that their results be declared first.

The processes was suspended and all parties present were asked to leave the tallying centre. The declaration of results resumed close to nine hours later at 11.30 am.