Joined at the hip: Machogu’s 2022 running mate Migos set to succeed him as Education CS

Mr Julius Migos Ogamba, who was former Education CS Ezekiel Machogu's running mate in their unsuccessful 2022 Kisii gubernatorial race, is set to replace him in the ministry.

Mr Migos is one of the five new people President Ruto has nominated to the Cabinet after announcing an initial list of 11 cabinet secretaries.

Mr Migos is the Chairman of the Board of Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen).

He took over the KenGen position on March 1, 2023.

Mr Machogu and Mr Migos contested on a UDA party ticket but lost to the current governor, Simba Arati.

Mr Machogu had chosen Mr Migos, 57, as his running mate after dropping John Momanyi.

Mr Momanyi, who was originally chosen by Mr Machogu, was at the time seconded to Mr Ruto's campaign secretariat.

Mr Machogu is now among the Cabinet Secretaries who have been shown the door by President Ruto.

Mr Migos, who hails from Kitutu Chache North in Kisii County, is a lawyer with nearly 30 years of experience in legal practice.

Migos contested the Kitutu Chache North parliamentary seat in the 2017 elections on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket but lost to Jimmy Angwenyi.

At KenGen, he took over from former Kenya Defence Forces Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe, who had been serving as chairman since November 2020.

“We are pleased to welcome Julius Ogamba as the new Chairman of the KenGen Board. Ogamba takes over from Samson Mwathethe, who has served the company as the Chairman since November 2020. The Board would like to thank Samson Mwathethe for his dedicated stewardship of the Company as the Chairman of the Board of Directors over the last two years as he guided the Company through national and global milestones. The Board wishes him the best as he assumes other new roles in nation-building,” the announcement read in part.

Driving efficiencies

The board described him as a transformational leader with a track record of supporting cross-functional team initiatives, cultivating a culture of excellence and driving efficiencies.

Mr Migos holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi, a Diploma in Law from the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law. He is a Commissioner for Oaths and Notary Public and a member of the Kenya Law Society.

As Senior Partner - MigosOgamba & Waudo Advocates, he has developed a large portfolio of corporate clients in the banking and finance, manufacturing, oil, gas and energy, real estate and government sectors.

He has been active in the National Youth Service cases, defending some of the accused.

The President also nominated six sacked ministers back to his cabinet.

Speaking from State House, the President nominated 11 people as he begins to rebuild his Cabinet just a week after sacking all Cabinet Secretaries in response to the youth-led protests.

Aden Duale (Defence), Prof Kithure Kindiki, Soipan Tuiya (Environment, Climate Change and Forestry) and Alice Wahome (Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development) have been reappointed to their former ministries.

Former Trade CS Rebecca Miano has been nominated to replace sacked Attorney General Justin Muturi, while former Energy CS Davis Chirchir has been nominated to take over the Roads and Transport ministry, previously under Kipchumba Murkomen.

Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u has also joined the Cabinet after President Ruto nominated her for Information Communication and Digital Economy. She replaces former CS Eliud Owalo.

Mr Eric Muriithi Muuga has been nominated to take over the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, previously under Mr Zachariah Njeru.

Dr Andrew Mwihia Karanja has also been appointed to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, which was under Mr Mithika Linturi.

Mr Duale has since thanked the President for reappointing him to the Defence portfolio and promised to deliver on his mandate once vetted by the National Assembly and consequently appointed to the portfolio.

President Ruto indicated that he would fill the remaining slots.