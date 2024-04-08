Enos Lagat, whose abduction was captured on CCTV, found alive

Enos Kipkoech Lagat, the man who went missing nine days ago and is said to have been kidnapped by unknown men in Lang'ata, has been found alive.

Lagat is reported to have re-appeared on the night of Sunday, April 7, 2024, leading to relief and ululation at his home in Kapseret Constituency, Uasin Gishu County.

However, it is still unclear where he has been and the details of his reappearance have not been shared with friends or family.

“He has finally been found and he is doing fine,” said Joshua Leting, a close friend.

He was abducted on March 30, 2024, by unknown assailants who bundled him into a waiting Subaru around Uchumi Hyper in Lang’ata Sub-County, Nairobi. His abduction was captured by CCTV cameras.

On Sunday morning, the family held a demonstration to demand his release.

During the demonstration, human rights activist Kimutai Kirui alleged that police officers were involved in Mr Lagat's abduction.

He threatened to continue demonstrating if Mr Lagat was not released by his abductors.

'Where Is Enos Lagat?'



Residents of Kapseret hold protests demanding the release of man who was abducted in Nairobi's Lang'ata area a week ago.#NTVatOne @Ole_tenges pic.twitter.com/SOXU1zAKJe — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) April 7, 2024

“If officers attached to DCI are the ones who have him, they should release him immediately. It is a violation of human rights to stay with someone for over ten days when the family does not know where he is,” said Mr Kirui.

Mr Lagat’s family member identified as Steven Mutai told the Nation that they had made a report at Lang’ata Police Station over their kin’s disappearance.

“All we want as a family is to know who abducted him and why they are still holding him,” he said.

However, he was reluctant to divulge more information about Mr Lagat including; where he worked and whether he had ever raised concerns that someone was after him.

His disappearance was reported at Lang’ata Police Station and recorded under Occurrence Book (OB) number 74/31/03/24. It was reported by a person only known as Mr Busienei.

When the Nation visited the police station, Lang’ata Sub-County DCI boss Said Mwanzombo said investigations are ongoing and that a number of people had recorded statements over the abduction.

“The matter is still under investigation. We are making follow-up and currently, several witnesses have also recorded statements on the same,” he said.