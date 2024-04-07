Missing JKUAT ex-student Victor Bett found alive

Victor Bett, the JKUAT ex-student who went missing on March 18 after an alleged abduction in Juja, Kiambu has been found alive. His

His father Paul Mutai says Mr Bett called him Friday to say he is well.

Mr Mutai, however, said his son did not disclose his exact location to him.

"Yes, my son called me last night (Friday) and informed me that he is safe, he never went into details of what happened to him, he called us through a friend's number, but most importantly we are happy and relieved just to hear his voice," Mr Mutai told the Nation.

Mr Bett was abducted on March 18 afternoon in Juja Sub-county, Kiambu, by people posing as police officers.

His abduction was recorded at Juja Police Station under OB number 74/19/3/24 at 6:58pm.

Mr Bett graduated from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) main campus last year with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

He owns a 2016 pearl white Mercedes-Benz GLC 250 4matic, an Audi Q5, a Toyota Mark X that he recently sold and a Subaru Forester that he loves to drive over the weekend.

His father Mr Mutai, said his son is a shrewd businessman with a knack for business and the best opportunities, although he cannot say exactly what his son does for a living.

The people who Kidnapped Mr Mutai's son took him from an entertainment joint where he was playing pool and bundled him into a waiting Subaru car, followed by a double-cab pick-up.