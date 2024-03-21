Victor KIbet, 23, was kidnapped from a social joint in Thika by people who introduced themselves as police officers.

Victor Kibet: A jobless Jkuat graduate, 4 luxury cars and a mysterious abduction

Victor KIbet, 23, was kidnapped from a social joint in Thika by people who introduced themselves as police officers.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • His father Paul Mutai cannot clearly say what his son does for a living.
  • Kibet's kidnapping was booked under OB No 74/19/3/24 at Juja police station.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How prosecution blunders saved a defilement convict

  2. PREMIUM The making of the Konza Technopolis

    Konza Technocity

  3. PREMIUM Squad Chafu, the teen gang wreaking havoc in Garissa

    Garissa town

  4. PREMIUM KCB skips dividend payout for the first time in 21 years

    dn kcb fy2023 (2)