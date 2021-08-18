DPP recommends interdiction of police bosses over Kianjokoma killings

Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura

Emmanuel Mutura, 19, and Benson Njiru, 22, the Embu brothers who are suspected to have been killed by police. DPP Noordin Haji has recommended the interdiction of two senior police officers under whose jurisdiction the two died.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has directed the police to conduct further investigations on the role of two police bosses in Embu over the deaths of two brothers — Benson Njiru Ndwiga and Emmanuel Matura Ndwiga — who died after they were arrested for contravening curfew rules.

