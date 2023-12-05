El Nino death toll rises to 160

The number of people who have died due to El Nino floods has risen to 160, with six of them, all adults, having died in the last 24 hours.

Three people out of 105 suffering from cholera have succumbed to disease in Lamu county. This is according to Isaac Mwaura, the Government’s spokesperson.

Out of those who died, one was in Kilifi County, three at Taita Taveta, one in Narok, and another one in Homabay County. 529,120 persons from 105,824 households have also been displaced, leading to the setting up of nine more camps to accommodate them. The additional camps have been set up in Tana River County (5), Migori County (1), Homabay County (1) and Voi (2).

“We feel deeply saddened by the ongoing floods which continue to affect many communities in Kenya. Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones, homes, jobs because of this disaster. We strongly advise members of the public to remain vigilant, observe flood alerts and cooperate with our evacuation teams,” said Mr Mwaura.

He explained that rains have also destroyed schools, buildings and infrastructure in 17 counties, including Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu, Garissa, Homabay, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kisii, Meru, Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, Samburu, Muranga, Taita Taveta, Tana River and West Pokot.

“129 blocks of toilets and latrines are now submerged, 31 school buildings have collapsed, 36 schools are submerged, 31 schools are inaccessible. Five schools are hosting Internally displaced households, 28 schools had experienced destruction of learning and teaching materials while another 16 reported contaminated water sources,” said Mr Mwaura.

He added that the floods have also compromised accessibility of 49 healthcare facilities nationwide.

“The impact on infrastructure is significant, with numerous roads rendered impassable, disrupting transportation and relief efforts. For instance, Ambalo Laaqi and Badan Rero areas of Sololo Sub County in Marsabit County are completely marooned. Relief food destined to this area is in Sololo town already, and the government is working to have them air lifted or airdropped to their destinations,” he added.

The government, said Mwaura, is however still distributing essential supplies, including food and nonfood items by road, airlifts and airdrops in areas that are inaccessible in the 19 affected counties. The Kenya Navy and the Kenya Coast Guard are also conducting evacuations under the “Dhibiti Mafuriko” operation.

Mr Mwaura also explained that out of the Sh7 billion allocated for El Nino response efforts, Sh2.4 billion was set aside to buy food and nonfood items and Sh1 billion reallocated for further distribution of food. Sh 1 billion was set aside for the Ministry of Roads to support the rebuilding of infrastructure, Sh700 million given to the Ministry of Defense, Sh889 million given to Ministry of Health and Ministry of Interior. Other allocations were given to the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Water. The government, he said, has also received Sh100 million to support flood response efforts.

While pleading for support from development partners, Dr Mwaura announced that rainfall is expected to shift to the Central highlands, Western Kenya, Lake Victoria basin, South-Eastern lowlands, and the Coast beginning today up to December 11.

“Conversely, dry conditions are expected in North Eastern and North Western Kenya except Garissa where occasional rainfall is anticipated. We are concerned and planning effectively as the heavy rainfall in specific areas threatens to exacerbate the ongoing flooding,” said the Government’s Spokesperson.

Yesterday, the government announced that they had distributed 960,555 insecticide treated nets across 21 counties to help fight malaria, and that pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products had been dispatched to affected counties.