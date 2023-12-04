Residents of flooded villages in Tana River call for urgent help

Residents of at least 17 villages in Garsen North Ward, Tana River County are in dire need of humanitarian help following floods occassioned by heavy rains.

The villages, which include Wema, Hewani, Kulesa, Vumbwe, Mwangaza, Lazima, Peponi and Mikameni, are said to have more 20,000 residents.

According to the area MCA, Sammy Dumba, the residents are in urgent need of food, medicine and fresh drinking water.

“There is a big challenge, no support has reached us yet. We need food. I appeal to the National and County Governments to come to our aid. We need to evacuate residents to safer grounds. Hunger is what is hurting these residents. There is no food and nowhere to shop, even if you have the money,” the area MCA said.

Residents of Gamba area in Tana River County using a canoe to transport food and other supplies following heavy floods in this picture taken on December 3, 2023. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Mr Dumba said the area, which is located 13 kilometres from Minjila Junction towards Lamu, has been cut off, with all roads now under water.

“For the last 6 days, we have been evacuating residents to safer areas with the help of the Kenya Coast Guard Service personnel. We have had one boat from the Kenya Red Cross but the capacity is wanting as some villages like Wema have over 450 households,” he added.

According to Mr Hadaisa Jillo, a resident, the waters are subsiding but there are fears of a fresh wave of floods should excess water from the 7 folk dams be released.

“If Masinga and Kindaruma Dams are allowed to discharge excess water, we will be in trouble. The situation is dire as it is. If at all the water is released downstream, it will be catastrophic,” Mr Jillo told the Nation.

Police officers assists passengers to disembark from a boat in Gamba area, Tana River County which is currently experiencing heavy floods. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Mr Dumba also expressed fear over the health condition of the residents as most of the available health facilities have been affected.

“Wema Catholic and Kulesa Dispensary are not functional. We have been forced to move pregnant women to safer locations. Patients can no longer receive treatment,” Mr Dumba said.

The MCA appealed to both levels of government to employ the use of military choppers to access some of the far-flung areas.