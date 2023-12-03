Crisis as upstream waters wreak havoc in River Tana

Hundreds of families across the Coast region are facing a grim humanitarian situation occasioned by floods, the worst hit county being in Tana River.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, 42 camps have been set up across the Coast region, 38 of them in Tana River County.

Kenya Red Cross Coast Regional Coordinator Hassan Musa said 11,000 residents have been critically affected in the county after River Tana broke its banks.

Displaced people living in camps are struggling with poor sanitation and inadequate toilet facilities risking the emergence and spread of water borne diseases.

River Tana and several other smaller rivers have broken their banks due to waters flowing from upstream during the El Nino rains, with fears raised that some spillage is coming from the seven forks dams.

Men transporting foodstuff on a canoe at Gamba, Tana River as floods continue causing havoc in the County in this photo taken on December 3, 2023. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

"All this water is moving downstream to the Tana Delta. It is disappointing that some of the people had been asked to leave that area but many were unsure and they did not leave," said Mr Musa.

Affected areas in Tana River County are in Hola, Bura, Madogo and Tana Delta. Floods from the river have also affected the neighbouring Lamu County.

In Mombasa, 200 people are living in camps and in Kwale County, 124 families are staying in camps in Lungalunga Sub County after their homes were swept away.

"We are still affected by mosquitoes and cold as we sleep in classes. We were unable to save our property when we were saved by boats during the floods," said Mariam Nyanje, one of the residents seeking shelter at Kiwegu Primary School in Kwale.

Mr Musa added that pregnant women, mothers and children were among the most affected population out of the 33,000 people affected by floods in the Coast region.

Apart from flooded homesteads, major roads have also been cut off by floods.

Governor Dhado Godhana declared a humanitarian crisis saying apart from River Tana, the county has 10 smaller rivers that worsen the situation whenever they break their banks.

“Water is flowing from Ukambani hills pouring into our rivers. We are in lowlands so all the waters flowing from the Aberdares and Mt Kenya are pouring into River Tana,” he explained.

On Saturday, there was wide spread fear after a motorboat carrying 20 people, including Garsen Member of Parliament Ali Wario and his Galole counterpart Said Buya Hiribae, was reported missing for several hours in Tana River.

The occupants of the boat, who were on a humanitarian mission to marooned villagers, were eventually rescued on Sunday morning around 4am.

Houses marooned by floods in Garsen, Tana River County as floods continue causing havoc in this photo taken on December 3, 2023.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Tana River County Commissioner Mohammed Noor, said that all the people who were in the boat were accounted for and are safe of any harm.

The team had left Idsowe village at 10am on a motorboat for a rescue mission in Mlima Abo and were not seen thereafter.

By 7pm on Saturday, their boat had not returned when another team on a different boat touched base at Garsen.

In another incident on Saturday, the National Police Service said officers from Wema GSU Camp in Tana Delta Sub County were successfully evacuated after their camp was totally submerged by floods.

The officers were evacuated by Kenya Coast Guard Services' boats to safer grounds with their firearms.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Lamu County, transport was paralysed along the Lamu-Witu-Garsen highway with a section of the Gamba Police Station also flooded.

Vehicles headed to Mombasa from Lamu and those headed in the opposite direction were forced to make a U-turn to Witu and Minjila towns as they waited for the water to subside to enable them proceed with their journeys.

Among those stranded were guests and journalists who had attended the Lamu Cultural Festival which ended on Saturday.

Police placed roadblocks on some sections of the road to prevent daredevil motorists from attempting to cross over.

A flooded Gamba Police Station in Tana River County in this photo taken on December 3, 2023. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Boats were used to ferry willing passengers across the flooded stretch of about 3km at between Sh300 and Sh500 per passenger, after which they boarded other vehicles to their destinations.

However, a number of people considered it risky and opted to turn back until the waters subside.

Snakes were also sited crossing the flooded area, raising more fears among the stranded passengers.

Earlier, Lamu Governor Issa Timamy urged travelers to postpone their journeys or seek alternative routes.

"I have seen how dangerous floods are. I don't want to risk it and end up dying. I have extended my stay in Lamu Town until the floods subside and only when Gamba is safe to cross. It's a costly decision but life is more important," Isla Jack, a tourist from the United Kingdom said.

Rescuers said some residents in the Coast region have refused to move to safer grounds fearing that their land will be grabbed.