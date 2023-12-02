Boat carrying Garsen and Galole MPs reported missing in Tana River

Garsen MP Ali Wario Guyo and Galole counterpart Hiribae Said Buya have been reported missing after leaving for a food distribution exercise in Tana Delta Sub-County on a motorboat.

According to the Kenya Red Cross Regional Coordinator, Hassan Musa, the two MPs were in a team of about 20 people, including some Members of the County Assembly.

Among other politicians in the missing boat include Kinakomba MCA Hamid Babusa, Garsen North MCA Semi Dumba, and nominated MCA Haoddo.

The team left Idsowe village at 10am on a motorboat for a humanitarian mission in Mlima Abo but their whereabouts now remain unknown.

By 7pm, the motorboat had not returned when another team on a different boat touched base at Garsen.

Whereabouts unknown

Mr Musa said a rescue boat has been dispatched to search for the occupants of the missing motorboat.

"The boat, with 20 occupants, left for the humanitarian mission and was supposed to link up with another team. But to this moment their whereabouts remain unknown," he said.

Tana Delta OCPD Salim Fundi confirmed the reports, adding that a search team has been dispatched.

According to Mr Musa, the group in the missing boat chose to take a short cut to Garsen, in the process parting ways with the flanking team.

It is suspected that the shortcut may have lead the team into rough waters or an unfamiliar tributary.

"They are unreachable on their phones, but we believe they are out of harm, wherever they are," he said.

Rescue missions

Mr Musa said a rescue boat had since been dispatched in search of the missing boat.

The team has been running rescue missions on a private boat along the River Tana that has since broken its banks.

So far, 54 villages have reportedly been affected by the river's spillage, with 1500 more households having been displaced.

The Minjila-Lamu Lappset road has since been declared impassable by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KenHA) after it was flooded on Saturday morning.