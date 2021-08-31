Uasu officials
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Why varsity dons called off strike

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

Fear of arrest for contempt of court and fresh hope for payment of disputed money were the reasons the strike planned by lecturers from public universities was called off just hours before it started.

