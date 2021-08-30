Uasu suspends lecturers’ strike to allow for dialogue

Uasu National Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga

Uasu National Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga who has said the union has suspended a strike that was to start on August 30, 2021 to allow for more talks with government representatives.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) has suspended the national strike that was slated to kick off today (Monday), which would have paralysed all the 35 public universities.

