TSC plays hardball, tells Kuppet to end strike before they can meet

Hours after the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) expressed willingness to meet with the Teachers Service Commission to resolve the ongoing countrywide strike, TSC has come out to say it will not hold any talks until the lobby calls off the job boycott.

In response to Kuppet's request for a meeting today (Thursday), the Commission said that although it is ready to engage the union, the latter should comply with a Labour Court order that suspended the strike on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to Kuppet Secretary-General Akello Misori, TSC director for Legal Labour and Industrial Relations, Mr Cavin Anyuor, said that the Commission has implemented the final phase of the 2021–2025 collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and paid teachers arrears backdated to July 1, 2024.

TSC is responding to a letter penned by Mr Misori to TSC boss Nancy Macharia requesting a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers Secretary General Akelo Misori addresses the media flanked by other officials in Nairobi on August 25, 2024.



Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

However, the proposed talks now appear headed for a standoff.

“The Commission has also resolved all grievances raised by the union. To this end, in compliance with the terms of the court order dated August 28, 2024, and duly served upon yourselves, it is the Commission’s position that the union complies with the court order and withdraw the ongoing industrial action to enable parties continue with the bipartite negotiations on any unresolved grievance,” reads the letter by Mr Anyuor.

"The Commission is ready to engage with you at the earliest opportunity once you comply with the orders of the court," he adds.

Mr Misori earlier told Nation that only the national governing council of Kuppet has the power to call off the strike.

On Wednesday, Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli termed the court order as “bullying” by TSC.

'Mgomo utaendelea': Cotu boss Atwoli to TSC on Kuppet strike