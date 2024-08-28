TSC extends intern teachers' contracts for four months

Intern teachers who were recruited in September last year will have their contracts extended by four months, running from September 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, awaiting their confirmation in January 2025.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has directed that the contracts be extended for those who are willing. The renewal process is expected to be completed by August 30, 2024, to ensure that there is no interruption in service.

“We refer to your Internship Contract dated... and Letter of Engagement with the Commission dated... The Commission appreciates your service as a teacher Intern; your service and commitment have improved learning and education at your station and enhanced your skills through practical experience, mentorship, coaching, and exposure,” TSC stated in their extension letter to the intern teachers.

“It is acknowledged that your contract will lapse on 31 August 2024. Accordingly, the Commission would like to extend the contract for four- (4) months on the same terms and conditions from 1st September 2024 to 31 December 2024,” TSC further said.

The first cohort of teachers on contract was hired in January last year and had their contracts extended for another year at the beginning of 2024. The teachers have been agitating for conversion to permanent terms and in May and June went on strike.

Their employment also forms one of the demands by the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) who are currently on strike. The High Court has also declared unlawful recruitment of teachers as interns, a ruling the TSC has appealed.

According to TSC the extension provides the teachers with additional time to further develop their skills and continue their impactful work in schools.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba disclosed that the government has allocated Sh18.7 billion to transition the intern teachers to permanent and pensionable positions in January 2025.

“We assure our teachers of the Government's genuine commitment to addressing all their legitimate concerns, notwithstanding the limiting fiscal space within which we are operating as a country. Following talks between the Teachers Service Commission and the unions, the Government has, for instance, provided resources for the implementation of the 2nd phase of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement, with effect from July, 2024. The Government has also provided resources for retooling teachers for the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum,” said Mr Migos.

Further, he noted that all the major issues that had prompted strike notices have either been addressed, or are lined up for decisive conclusion within short timelines.

“We therefore beseech those teachers that may not have resumed work to return to their work stations to prepare candidates for national assessments and examinations, while also ensuring that the syllabus for other classes is covered to facilitate smooth transition across the various levels of education,” the CS said.

“On funding for our trainees in National Polytechnics and other Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions, we are working with the National Treasury to start the disbursement of the Sh3.3 billion in capitation and scholarship grants, and loans for trainees,” he said.

However, Kuppet has insisted that the nationwide teachers' strike is still on, despite a court order suspending it.