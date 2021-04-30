Top teachers union official takes early retirement

John Matiangi

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Treasurer John Matiang’i addresses primary school head teachers at Sheikh Zayed Hall on August 8, 2016.

Photo credit: File

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) treasurer John Matiangi has taken early retirement after serving in the position for seven years.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. US aid arrives in India as Covid cases surge

  2. PRIME Sputnik V jab available even after ban, PPB now says

  3. Police officers barred from marrying each other - Matiang'i

  4. Special team formed to investigate 'Kitengela quartet' case

  5. AstraZeneca makes $275 million in sales from Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.