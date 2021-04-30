Top teachers union official takes early retirement

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) treasurer John Matiangi has taken early retirement after serving in the position for seven years.

He took over from Mr Albanus Muthisia as national treasurer in 2015 having deputised him for one year after replacing Mr Richard Kibagendi who retired as national assistant treasurer after attaining 60 years in service.

Before being picked for the national office, Mr Matiang'i was the Borabu branch executive secretary, a position he took over in 2008.

On Friday morning, Mr Matiang'i confirmed to the Nation on telephone that indeed, he had opted out voluntarily from active union politics “to focus on personal and family affairs while chatting a new professional direction,”

“Today with my family’s support, I would like to announce my voluntary retirement as Knut treasurer and pause this phase of my professional life,” Mr Matiang'i said.

“I have never deliberately skipped work. I love my job. It is such a blessing to be able to say that” stated Mr Matiang'i in an emotional notice to his colleagues.

Mr Matiang'i said, “In the course of my public facing career, I have made some personal sacrifices for which I fell I must now recompense,”

He claimed that he was taking time off to complete his studies at the University of Nairobi which he had deferred due to the demands that came with his job.

“To be clear, this is not a decision to exit public service; it is a temporary but necessary break to allow me to take stock of my journey and map out the next phase. Even as I transition from Knut, I remain committed to my obligation as a public servant,” stated Mr Matiang'i.

Mr Wilson Sossion, the Knut secretary general, has on behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC) received the retirement letter from Mr Matiang'i who becomes the first national office to take such a move in the history of the union.