Shanzu Teachers College
File | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Why thousands will be locked out of teacher training colleges

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A requirement for a minimum of C (plain) in all cluster subjects to train as a primary school teacher is causing jitters with a union arguing that thousands of Form Four leavers will be locked out.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kimani Ngunjiri's last born son dies

  2. Zanzibar President appoints new First Vice President

  3. Kiambu murders: Lawrence Warunge 'still unfit for trial'

  4. MCK wrangles bad for media freedom, Editors Guild says

  5. Indian PM Narendra Modi gets Covid-19 jab

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.