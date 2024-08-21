Teachers' strike starts Monday as talks with government end in disarray

The talks between the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and teachers' unions have ended in disarray after the unions rejected the offer by the employer.

Following the impasse, officials of the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) say the strike scheduled to commence on Monday next week is still on.

During the talks held at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete, the TSC offered to implement Phase II of the 2021 – 2025 collective bargaining agreement (CBA) but failed to meet the other demands of the unions.

The TSC invited the unions to the forestall the strike. However, the teachers argue that the CBA was already in force.