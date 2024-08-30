Strike is on, Kuppet says

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has reaffirmed that the strike will proceed as planned.

This comes after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) rejected the union's request to end the on-going strike.

In a letter addressed to Kuppet Secretary Akello Misori TSC maintained that the union must call off the work boycott in compliance with the court order issued on Tuesday calling off the strike.

According to the union, the TSC initially reached out to engage in discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing industrial action.

However, before a formal response from the commission, a letter from the union went viral across media platforms, leading to widespread speculation about the state of negotiations.

“We will not negotiate out of fear. The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) must understand that this is not a trivial matter. The TSC reached out to us informally seeking assurance of our seriousness, which is why we formally wrote a letter and sought a meeting. However, it became clear that their intent was to blackmail us. I want to warn the TSC that teachers are not to be dismissed lightly. Those court orders are being misinterpreted,” said Mr Misori.

The union stated that the strike is legally protected under the national constitution and the Labor Relations Act of 2007, which guarantees workers the right to join, form, and participate in union activities.

"We followed the due process of law, and our strike is protected, therefor the strike is still on,” said Mr Misori.

The union expressed disappointment with the TSC's decision to take the matter to court instead of continuing negotiations, describing it as a move made in bad faith. The union believes this approach is intended to punish the union and protect the interests of the commission's allies.

“The teachers are not fueling the situation, but if their voices are silenced, they will still find ways to disrupt the learning process in their schools. The resulting atmosphere will make it difficult for any meaningful education to take place. I am warning the commission that teachers not a piece of paper,” he said.

The union noted some positive outcomes, attributing them to the pressure exerted by the strike. The Ministry of Education has committed to providing 18.7 billion shillings in funding, and the government has confirmed that 20,000 new teachers will be employed.

“These are gains that we would not have achieved without the strike," Mr Misori said.

Earlier the union has formally wrote to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), seeking to resolve the ongoing job boycott and urging for an amicable resolution to the dispute between the two bodies.

The letter, referenced as COUP/TSC/019/24 and addressed to Dr. Nancy Macharia, the Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the TSC, highlights Kuppet's commitment to resolving the issues without resorting to protracted legal battles.

Kuppet's letter emphasizes the union's preference for dialogue and stakeholder engagement over adversarial approaches. The union reassured the TSC of its law-abiding nature and expressed its readiness to address the matters at hand in a constructive manner.

"In light of the fast-moving dynamic of the strike, particularly the proceedings instituted in court by the commission, we would wish to handle the matters with you to avoid any protracted battles," the letter states.

Kuppet has requested an audience with the TSC this afternoon to discuss the "Return to Work Formula," seeking to find a resolution that benefits all parties involved.