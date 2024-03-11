sexual abuse

Sex abuse in school: The silent epidemic

Many learners suffer silently from sexual abuse either from fellow learners or the teachers they are entrusted to.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • There is a general lack of recent official data on the menace.
  • Only 40 per cent of the victims told someone about it.

