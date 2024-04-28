Mcedo Beijing School located in Mathare Slums

Schools reopen for second term to floods threat, funding crisis

The entrance to Mcedo Beijing School located in Mathare Slums flooded due to recent heavy rains on April 27, 2024.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • School heads are agonising over returning to schools due to lack of funds to run the institutions.
  • The ongoing heavy rains have destroyed roads, homes and schools.
  • Kessha is proposing a review of the school fees for boarding schools every two years.

