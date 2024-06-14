Reprieve for 740 sacked JSS teachers as ministry seeks review of TSC move

The Ministry of Education wants a review of the sacking of 742 Junior Secondary School tutors, Education Principle Secretary Belio Kipsang has said.

The PS labelled the matter a labour issue, which he said would be dealt with by the Labour Ministry and the teachers' employer- the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

“I think there is a labour dispute and all such matters have their ways of being dealt with,” he said, while in Nakuru.

“Even this one will be dealt with within the framework that we deal with the labour issues."

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has already petitioned the TSC to reinstate the sacked teachers.

At the same time, the union has formally written to the commission for the tutors to be reinstated within 14 days or that it would seek alternative avenues, including going to court.

Also Read": Teachers up in arms after missing Junior Secondary School jobs

Kuppet Deputy Secretary-General Moses Nthurima said although the teachers are not members of the union, Kuppet would go to court on their behalf in the “public interest”.

TSC issued ‘show cause’ letters to 10,348 JSS teachers, giving them 14 days to respond and report back to work.

Some 9,606 teachers reported back, leaving out 742 whose contracts were cancelled.

In total, 46,000 teachers are on contract.

JSS leadership called off their strike after the government said they would be employed on permanent terms.

The JSS teachers went on strike last month when schools reopened for the second term.

New Classrooms

Dr Kipsang said the ministry will construct 16,000 classrooms by January next year.

“I want to assure parents that their children will be safe in public schools and all the required facilities like classrooms, desks and other necessities will be ready by January next year,” said the PS.

Out of the 16,000 classes, Nakuru County will get a share of 766 classes which will cost taxpayers Sh70 million.

The PS defended the government's position of raising taxes noting that it was 'the only way' Kenyans would benefit and get better services.

“It is painful, that we know, but for us to enjoy, we have to undergo such. This country needs money and to construct classes and provide better facilities for our children,” he added.