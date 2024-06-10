JSS teachers sacked, two days after they called off strike

Thousands of Junior School teachers on contract who were on the just concluded strike, have been sacked, two days after they ended their go-slow.

According to copies of the termination letters issued to the teachers on Monday, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) cited professional misconduct as the reason for the young tutors' termination.

The number of sacked teachers was not immediately established.

Last month, the commission issued ‘show cause’ letters to 7,357 teachers on the controversial ‘internship’ programme.

The termination letters were dated June 6, 2024, but were distributed to head teachers on Monday, June 10.

“Reference is made to the show cause letter in which you were accorded an opportunity to explain the reasons why your engagement as an intern should not be terminated on account of professional misconduct.

"The commission has carefully considered your response and found the same to be unsatisfactory,” reads one of the letters.

Another one reads: “The commission has noted that you failed and/or ignored to provide any reason for your absence from duty as required vide the afore-mentioned letter. In view of the above, the commission has decided to terminate your internship with effect from June 6, 2024.”

Among those who have received dismissal letters include Omari Omari, the spokesperson of the teachers' lobby that has been agitating for the employment of the teachers on permanent terms.