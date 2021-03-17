George Magoha
No candidate will miss exams, Magoha assures parents

By  Winnie Atieno  &  Siago Cece

What you need to know:

  • Public schools asked to accommodate learners from private institutions that shut down.

  • KCPE candidates will have their rehearsals tomorrow in preparation for the exams that start on Monday and end on Wednesday.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has assured parents that candidates who are unable to access their registered centres will be allowed to sit the exams in other stations.

