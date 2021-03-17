Ready or not, here comes yet another long school break

Students

Students head for the bus terminus in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on March 16, 2021 to board matatus back home after schools closed for a two-month second term recess.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Grade Four learners will have the longest holiday, 18 weeks, while the rest will be out for seven weeks.
  • Learners will and will stay away to allow for the administration and marking of national exams.

As if the 10-month Covid-19 break last year wasn’t stressful enough for parents, they have to brace themselves for yet another long holiday period as schools close this week.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  2. WHO experts say use of AstraZeneca jab should continue

  3. PRIME Inquest into Mathare shooting fails to uncover killer police

  4. Murder of Jennifer Wambua shocks court

  5. Covid vaccine: No serious side effects reported in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.