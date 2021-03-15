Students in hospital after consuming ethanol in Baringo

More than 10 learners from Sigoro Secondary School in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County were Saturday rushed to hospital after breaking into a chemical store and drinking ethanol.

On Saturday evening, the students reportedly unlocked a chemical store within a school laboratory using a wire.

Among the learners were two Form Ones, six Form Twos and two Form Four candidates.

According to Eldama Ravine Sub-County Education Director Symon Kemei, some of the students managed to access the laboratory and consumed the chemical. They were discovered after the 10 started vomiting.

Seven discharged

“The students, majority of whom were Form Two students, were rushed to Eldama Ravine Sub-County Hospital. Seven of them were treated and discharged while three are still recuperating at the facility but are in stable condition,” said Mr Kemei.

“When the principal was alerted, the teachers swung into action to establish if more students were involved. Fortunately, it was only the 10 and there is no cause for alarm because those discharged and those still in hospital are doing well,” he added.

The education director said investigations to establish what happened and who was involved are still going on.

“The aspect of disciplinary action will be handled by the institution’s board upon a conclusive investigation on Monday (today) when the day scholars report to school. We will get a full report on what transpired in the course of the week,” said Mr Kemei.

In 2017, one student from Kolowa Secondary School in Tiaty Sub-County died while nine others were hospitalised after consuming methanol.

The incident happened when more than 10 boys broke into the school's laboratory and made away with a bottle of methanol which they later consumed.

Kolowa Secondary School headteacher Zakayo Domokong said that the students sneaked the chemical from the school laboratory in the evening without the knowledge of their teacher.



