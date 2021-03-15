Students in hospital after consuming ethanol in Baringo

Eldama Ravine Sub-County Hospital

Eldama Ravine Sub-County Hospital where 10 students from Sigoro Secondary School were rushed on March 13, 2021 after consuming ethanol from a laboratory. 

Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

More than 10 learners from Sigoro Secondary School in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County were Saturday rushed to hospital after breaking into a chemical store and drinking ethanol.

