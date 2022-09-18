National music festival kicks off with heart-warming pieces 

The Kenya National Music Festival kicked off Saturday in Kisumu with great performances.

The festival will run until Friday next week, culminating in the finalists' concert the following day.

The event that is being hosted at Kisumu Girls High School, Kisumu Boys, Arya Primary School and MM Shah Hall features traditional dances, folk songs, original compositions, set pieces and elocution.

The event’s national chairman Peter Wanjohi and executive secretary Janet Langat were present.

The pre-primary, primary, special needs and teachers training colleges have been scheduled to perform their items in the first three days of the festival. Secondary schools will stage their items from Tuesday.

African tunes

Saturday’s performances featured mixed voices arrangements of African tunes for primary schools. Ngere Primary School, Lubinu, Kalobeyei primary, Ebusakami, Rafina Academy and Grace Academy presented their pieces.

Others were Kimai Enkora, Kipsigor, DEB Keria, Awasi, Overcoming Faith and NYS Huduma and NYS Yatta.

Bamburi Primary School presented an Islamic religious song. They were followed by Sagana Muslim Primary School. Other quality pieces were from Sony Sugar, Huambale, Kimilili Girls, Ayany, Mararet, Sowene Taita and Kanthanje primary schools

The music festival has continued to grow, leveraging the energies and opportunities that are available.

Being the biggest co-curricular activity at the Ministry of Education, students continue to exploit and nurture their talents through the event so that they can live fulfilling and fun-filled lives.

This year marks the 94th edition. The festival was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival has a class with the theme of national unity and cohesion aimed at bringing the country together. Wildlife conservation is also among the other themes.

Spirit of nationhood

This year’s theme is “Kenya my future” aimed at fostering the spirit of nationhood through music, dance and elocution.

The song “Tunajivunia Kenya nchi yetu,” a patriotic piece composed by the late Dr Arthur Kemoli, was performed as a special set piece for mixed voice.

Dr Kemoli, who for years led the University of Nairobi and the Kariokor choirs, was awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior in 1998 for his artistic contribution.

Among his notable pieces is the famous Nyayo-era “Fimbo ya Nyayo”. Kemoli was also a member of the team of experts that composed the African Union anthem in 1986.

Today’s highlights will feature special compositions on the theme ‘Tulipe ushuru, tujitegemee' sponsored by the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Schools expected to present their pieces include Gilwadzi, Eldo Mbaraka Primary, Limuru Township, Kapkuseng, Chumo School and Huduma NYS Yatta primary.