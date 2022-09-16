All set for music festival after two-year Covid break

The Kenya National Music Festival will be making a comeback this weekend after an absence of almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 94th edition of the musical extravaganza starts on Saturday, September 17, at Kisumu Boys, Kisumu Girls, Arya Primary, and MM Shah schools and will run until September 23, culminating in the finalist concert.

A state concert will be held on September 24 at Kisumu State Lodge.

The festival attracts a large number of participants from all levels of learning – from pre-primary to university.

Regional directors of education will be responsible for the welfare and discipline of the teams from their areas and will make transport arrangements for public school learners to and from Kisumu.

Festival Executive Secretary Janet Langat yesterday asked all regional, county, and sub-county music secretaries and individual trainers to ensure compliance with the programme and accommodation schedules as they prepare to travel on Friday.

Pre-primary, primary, special needs institutions and teacher training colleges will perform within the first three days of the music festival.

Ms Langat said Kisumu has many places that learners can tour, but urged that the minor be accompanied at all times.

She added that security arrangements have been made to ensure the festival runs without any hitch.