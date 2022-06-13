National drama festivals resume after long break
It’s the dawn of a bright new day for theatre lovers across the nation following the resumption of the Kenya Schools and Colleges Drama Festivals after a long lull occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Education has approved co-curricular activities that were banned close to three years ago in learning institutions, including the annual music competitions, following the lifting of major Covid-19 restrictions.
The Director of Administration in the State Department of Early Learning and Basic Education, Mr Andrew Rukaria, said the relaxation of pandemic protocols — such as social distancing — informed their decision.
The Kenya Association of Technical Training Institutions at the weekend organised a drama festival for Nairobi and North-Eastern regions at the Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology.
It was a triumphant return for participants — both trainers and performers — who had missed the event for almost three years. Nairobi region chairperson Rahab Wanjohi said it was not all about winners and losers.
“Just hosting the event after such a long time of uncertainty is a victory for us all. We have eagerly been waiting for this moment,” said Ms Wanjohi.
Colleges from Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos participated. Presentations consisted of g plays, cultural shows, the spoken word, choral and solo verses, stand-up comedy, mime and modern creative dances. For some reason, most colleges shied away from the usually very entertaining oral narrative category.
Northern Region Festival Chairman Corpenicus Musyoki said this year’s festival had impressive performances. “It’s as if the performances had been bottled up in them all this time, just waiting for a chance to come out. Performers should keep up the high standards,” said Mr Musyoka.