National drama festivals resume after long break

It’s the dawn of a bright new day for theatre lovers across the nation following the resumption of the Kenya Schools and Colleges Drama Festivals after a long lull occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Education has approved co-curricular activities that were banned close to three years ago in learning institutions, including the annual music competitions, following the lifting of major Covid-19 restrictions.

The Director of Administration in the State Department of Early Learning and Basic Education, Mr Andrew Rukaria, said the relaxation of pandemic protocols — such as social distancing — informed their decision.

The Kenya Association of Technical Training Institutions at the weekend organised a drama festival for Nairobi and North-Eastern regions at the Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology.

It was a triumphant return for participants — both trainers and performers — who had missed the event for almost three years. Nairobi region chairperson Rahab Wanjohi said it was not all about winners and losers.

“Just hosting the event after such a long time of uncertainty is a victory for us all. We have eagerly been waiting for this moment,” said Ms Wanjohi.

Colleges from Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos participated. Presentations consisted of g plays, cultural shows, the spoken word, choral and solo verses, stand-up comedy, mime and modern creative dances. For some reason, most colleges shied away from the usually very entertaining oral narrative category.