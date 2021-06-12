Brenda Wairimu
Actress Brenda Wairimu takes a break from acting and dating

By  Thomas Rajula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Actress admits she is an introvert and is usually anxious in social settings.
  • That is probably what makes some people think she is arrogant.

The most popular rumour about Brenda Wairimu for the last three months is that the decorated actress is pregnant. 

