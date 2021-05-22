Nameless and Wahu
Courtesy

News

Prime

Nameless and Wahu on music, love and life on the fast lane

By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • Nameless, 44, and Wahu, 41, never planned to be musicians.
  • They knew they would have professional careers once they were done with their university education.


 


The love story of David Mathenge, better known by his stage name Nameless, and his wife of 16 years Rosemary Wahu Kagwi — or simply Wahu — reads like a chapter in the story of American rapper Jay- Z and his wife Beyoncé Knowles. Beyonce and Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, first met in 2000, started dating a year later and have been together ever since.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Millions in urgent need of aid in Mozambique province

  2. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 168,000

  3. Mudavadi joins the scramble for Mt Kenya

  4. Nigeria 'unbowed' despite killing of top commanders

  5. PRIME Nameless and Wahu on love, life, scandals and music

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.