Christian Longomba of 'Vuta Pumz' fame breathes his last

The Longombas

The Longombas musical duo comprising twin brothers Christian Longomba (left) and Lovy Longomba during their heyday.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • Christian had been unwell since 2015 when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent a surgery in the US.
  • The Longombas are best remembered for smash hits such as Dondosa, Makofi, Shikamoo and Vuta Pumz.

Christian Longomba, one of Kenya's renowned urban secular artistes, has passed on.

