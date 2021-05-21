Nameless, Wahu's best kept love secrets to be revealed in new docu-reality

Renowned emcee Big Ted has owned up to trying to sabotage Nameless and Wahu's relationship when the musical couple started out, several years ago.

Speaking ahead of the premiere of the docu-reality show My Love featuring the couple, the former State House Director of Brand Strategy and Events gave account of how he tried to seduce Wahu after finding out Nameless was after her.

Nameless (real name David Mathenge) met Wahu Kagwi in 1997 at a gig he had been invited to perform. Wahu was there too as a backup artiste to another performer who shared the stage with Nameless.

At the end of the gig, a smitten Wahu walked to where Nameless was and patted his back.

How it all started

"That was a nice show you put out there," she complemented him. That's how the two started talking.

At the time, Wahu was already known to Big Ted (Thomas Kwaka). When Big Ted found out that Nameless was hitting on Wahu, the six feet tall emcee wasn't impressed even one bit.

"I actually met Wahu before she met Nameless. At the time, Nameless was broke and didn't look like the kind of a guy she would have dated. Everyone knew that I was the guy. I tried blocking Nameless. I would have been 'Mr Wahu', but hey love won eventually," says Big Ted says in the trailer of the show which will premiere on Showmax on Monday midnight.

Interestingly, Big Ted remains a very close friend of the couple.

Couple's love journey

Nameless and Wahu have been together for 23 years now, 16 of them as a married couple. They are blessed with two daughters.

"We are very private people but with this docu-reality show we want to share a part of our journey; try and take people back to how music was 10, 15 years ago as well as our love. Our hope is that through our story someone will be able to pick up something useful or get clarity on something," said Wahu.