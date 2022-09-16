Use national music festival to nurture youth talent 

A show of immense fun for students, teachers and the general public is coming back after a two-year absence.

This is the Kenya National Music Festival, which had been silenced by the Covid-19 pandemic that broke out in March 2020.

The proud host of this national extravaganza is the lakeside city of Kisumu, which for the next week will provide the stage for youth to showcase their talents.

It will be equally gratifying for the teachers, who will lead the actors and actresses, after helping to pen or choreograph most of the items on show.

It is also a welcome break from the tense election campaign period, which culminated in the August 9 General Election, and the ushering in of the next five years of President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

The fete begins today at four different schools, after which the winners will stage a state concert on September 24 at the Kisumu State Lodge.

This will be one of President Ruto’s first official functions outside Nairobi; in the political backyard of his main presidential poll rival, Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga.

Participants will be drawn from pre-primary school all the way to the university level.

It is a significant co-curricular activity that underlines the need to identify and hone youth talent.

While the pursuit of academics is important, the boundless energy and other skills of these young people need to be harnessed and nurtured.

These talents can grow into a major source of livelihood and improve people’s well-being.

Music and dance are core elements of entertainment, which is a lucrative industry and business that can contribute to prosperity.

It is, therefore, important to, not just find the talent, but also to follow up and develop it to the highest level.

There are many young girls and boys who have demonstrated their prowess in this festival, after which they just vanished.