Mum died days to test, says boy who scored 405 marks

Humphrey Odour,14, of Visa Oshwal Primary School, Nairobi, celebrates after scoring 405 Marks in KCPE. 


By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The broad smile on Humphrey Oduor’s face does not reveal the struggle he has gone through in the past one month.

