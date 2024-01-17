Ken Lusaka under fire over push to eject pregnant teens from school

Gender, Culture, and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) have warned politicians against calling for the banning of pregnant teens from school.

This is after Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka called for the ban of pregnant teens from returning to school to avert a crisis in the county.

CS Jumwa and Knut Secretary-General Collins Oyuu termed the governor’s statement as unfortunate.

The CS said all children have a right to an education free from discrimination.

“Governor Lusaka should know that government policies that discriminate against girls because of pregnancy or marriage violate international, regional human rights law and the Kenyan Constitution 2010,” said Ms Jumwa in a statement.

The Bungoma Governor called for pregnant teens to be barred from continuing with their studies.

The governor had said that while many people saw it as a non-issue to allow pregnant girls back into school, it should now be discouraged as a means to deter other young girls from getting pregnant.

“That will act as a deterrent for those who may be tempted to get pregnant,” Mr Lusaka said.

But he later refuted claims that he proposed a ban on pregnant girls from going to school after he faced criticism on social media, claiming that he was only explaining how teenage pregnancy was taboo during his youthful days.

Ms Jumwa said being given the privilege of staying in school gives the girls a chance to get a good career, it teaches them responsibility, and keeps them from being isolated and doing things that could potentially be harmful to them and the baby.

“I would like to condemn in the strongest terms possible those sentiments of a leader of the stature of the Bungoma Governor who is not only a leader but a parent and a would-be opinion leader,” said the CS.

Ms Jumwa said the government has put in place legislation to ensure 100 percent transition of learners, including pregnant teens.

“Kenya also has a re-entry policy that allows learners who drop out of school for whatever reason to be able to complete their education. The policy is clear on learners who drop out of school due to pregnancy,” added the CS.

Ms Jumwa said all children need a second chance.

Mr Oyuu said there has been a lot of hue and cry about the missing candidates who did not sit the national exams.

When receiving a brief from Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu before the announcement of the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results at Moi Girls in Eldoret on January 8, President William Ruto ordered a probe into the more than 3,000 candidates who registered but failed to write the national examination

“I know of three of my relatives who, upon pregnancy, left school. These candidates did not come back to sit the exams. You never know, a girl who falls pregnant can turn out to be the best in class,” said Mr Oyuu.

He said denying particular children's education is discriminatory.

Mr Oyuu said Kenyans should not deny a particular child education because of a pregnancy. Instead, he said once the teen delivers, she should be returned to school.