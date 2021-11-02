Lobby group moves to court to stop appointment of Egerton VC

Prof Isaac Ongubo Kibwage

Prof Isaac Ongubo Kibwage.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

The appointment of Egerton University Vice Chancellor Isaac Ongubo Kibwage is facing a legal challenge after a lobby group moved to court seeking to revoke the appointment.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.