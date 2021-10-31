New Egerton University vice chancellor has a herculean task on his hands

The new Egerton University vice chancellor, Prof Isaac Ongubo Kibwage, has his work cut out for him, with many expecting him to take the university back to its glory days.

Professor Kibwage was confirmed the sixth VC of the university on October 5 2021, after nine months in an acting capacity since taking over from Prof Rose Mwonya who retired on January 12, 2021. He beat six other candidates to clinch the position.

Prof Kibwage 's nine months of acting have been marked by a lot of pressure from creditors, including state agencies like the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) who have threatened to attach university property and freeze its accounts.

The university has also, in the recent past, faced a myriad of challenges, including student unrest and staff strikes, with students demanding a better learning environment and staff better pay.

Since Prof James Tuitoek’s term, who took over from Prof Ezra Maritim in 2006, going on to serve until 2015, Egerton University has been teetering on the edge of collapse due to financial difficulties. The unions, led by Uasu, Kusu and Kudheiha, sounded alarm bells, warning of an imminent collapse of the institution.

"Egerton University did not become broke yesterday. We sounded the warning many years ago because of mismanagement, but the government did not heed them. Egerton has become a cash cow," said a former Uasu Egerton University Chapter official.

Financial mess

As of June 30, 2019, Egerton had accumulated Sh1.6 billion in outstanding statutory deductions which continue to accumulate every month even as it owes creditors more than Sh6 billion.

The university has a wage bill of more than Sh200 million per month for its nearly 2,000 staff. While presiding over the 43rd graduation ceremony in June this year, Education cabinet secretary, George Magoha, said financial sustainability is a big bottleneck to the university.

The financial situation is so dire that after every three months, the management board has had to negotiate with the KRA not to freeze its accounts - RBA has also threatened to put the financially crippled Egerton University Retirement Benefits Scheme under receivership.

"First he (Prof Kibwage) should not micromanage the university and should leave all the line managers to do what they were employed to do within the law. He should be consultative as much as possible, that way, he will restore the university’s image and end the shame of perennial strikes,” said a professor who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The VC and the unions have clashed over implementation of the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA), as well as pending salary arrears running into billions of shillings. Uasu has taken some of the matters to court including implementation of new salary scales and increased teaching workload of an additional unit.

"I am aware of this challenge and I have formed a committee with the unions’ representatives to address the matter conclusively," said Prof Kibwage after more than 800 members of Kusu protested delay of their salary arrears in September.

Stalled projects

Also on the to-do list of the new VC is delayed promotions of top and middle-level managers who have been in acting capacity positions for long periods.

Prof Kibwage, 67, is a former deputy vice-chancellor in charge of administration, planning and development. He holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Nairobi, a Master’s degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences (Pharmaceutical Analysis) from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium and a PhD in Pharmaceutical Chemistry and a Doctoral Research Fellowship in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from the same university.

"People must be ready to pull up their socks. There has been too much laxity. People here are used to doing things their own way. I will straighten things. I will not tolerate laxity. I will not allow Egerton University to die,” said Prof Kibwage before he was confirmed to the hot seat.

The VC has also inherited a number of incomplete or stalled projects. A Sh2.45 billion library complex that was launched in June 2017 was scheduled for completion by June 2020 but stalled after the groundbreaking.

Last year, an audit report revealed the rot and deep financial crisis arising from fraud and mismanagement. It also found that the university has routinely flouted regulations, including awarding of multimillion tenders such as the Egerton Gate at Njoro campus.

Theodora Gichana, the Inspector-General, Corporations, said in her report that the university may have lost up to Sh7.2 million for allowing an irregular change of mode of study of some students from self-sponsored to the regular programme.