Prof Isaac Kibwage becomes the sixth VC of Egerton University

Prof Isaac Ongubo Kibwage

Prof Isaac Ongubo Kibwage.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Prof Isaac Ongubo Kibwage, who has been in an acting capacity as vice-chancellor of Egerton University was on Wednesday confirmed for the position. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.