Prof Isaac Kibwage becomes the sixth VC of Egerton University

Prof Isaac Ongubo Kibwage, who has been in an acting capacity as vice-chancellor of Egerton University was on Wednesday confirmed for the position.

He becomes the sixth VC of the financially troubled institution after a competitive recruitment exercise by the Public Service Commission (PSC) on August 24.

Prof Kibwage beat six other candidates, including former deputy vice-chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs Prof Alexander Kigunzu Kahi, Prof Peninah Aloo Obudho current deputy vice-chancellor in charge of Academic, Research and Students Affairs at Karatina University and Prof Prisca Tuitoek currently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic and Student's Affairs at the Murang'a University of Technology.

Other candidates were Prof Bockline Omedo Bebe the Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor - Division of Research and Extension at Egerton University, Prof Benedict Mwavu Mutua, a Professor of Water Resources, Hydraulics and Environmental Engineering at Kibabii University, and Prof Douglas Shitanda who is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Planning and Finance at Machakos University.

The university announced his appointment on Wednesday in an internal memo signed by the acting Egerton University Council chairperson Wilson Kipruto Ronno.

"Following the interview process carried out by the Public Service Commission(PSC) and after Consultations with the Cabinet Secretary for Education, in exercise of the provisions of section 35 (10 (a) (v) of the Universities Act, 2012 we the Egerton UniversityCouncil have on October 5, 2021appointed Prof Isaac Ongubo Kibwage as the new Vice-Chancellor of Egerton University," said Dr Ronno in the memo sent to all staff and students

Prof Kibwage is a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration, Planning and Development before he was elevated to acting capacity in January.

Prof Kibwage is taking over from Prof Rose Mwonya who retired on January 12, 2021, after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70.

He has been on unpaid leave of absence from the University of Nairobi where he served as a Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry in the School of Pharmacy.

He worked as the Principal of the College of Health Sciences, the University of Nairobi where he was the Academic Research, Financial and Administrative head of the college for 10 years between May 2007- May 2017.

He holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Nairobi, a masters degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences (Pharmaceutical Analysis) from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium and a PhD in Pharmaceutical Chemistry and a Doctoral Research Fellowship in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from the same university.

The Njoro-based campus is on the red and Prof Kibwage has a daunting task to turn around the institution that is facing its worst financial crisis since it was founded as a Farm School in 1939 by Lord Maurice Egerton of Tatton, a British national who settled in Kenya in the 1920s.