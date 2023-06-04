Linking subjects to careers: How to make informed choices

An article in Saturday Nation dated May 20, 2023, titled ‘Graduates: This is how universities can help us secure jobs’, piqued my interest.

One of the students interviewed said in part: “The problem starts with poor career and subject choice in institutions of higher learning. Because of poor career advice, a lot of students take subjects that do not give them employment opportunities, thus wasting our youth.”

I could not agree with her more. Many students, teachers and schools struggle to navigate this exercise because of lack of information on its importance, insufficient skills and resources on how to make choices, or poor understanding of subjects offered in the curriculum.

They also have poor linkage of subjects taught in the classroom to the world of work. Many teachers charged with that responsibility in the career offices have insufficient skills and knowledge about the exercise.

Subject choices are often littered by parental and peer influence. This is because many schools give students a form and ask them to choose the subjects with their parents. As much as parents are key stakeholders in the education of their children, this is not an exercise that should be left to them and students alone. Do all parents have the skill to undertake this important exercise?

Subject selection can be confusing for the students, parents and teachers. Many students at the end of Form One or Two are often unsure about the subjects to choose.

Should they focus on the subjects they enjoy, or those they are told will lead to the best jobs and careers? Should they consider all sciences, technical or humanities, or spread their bets on all? They further wonder whether the subjects they study at school really have a bearing on their future.

Subject selection is not only a mandatory exercise set by the Ministry of Education, curriculum developers and other educational bodies, it is also important for students. This is because among others, it supports their studies in Form Three and Four; confirms their interests and abilities; boosts their career goals and aspirations; guides them on grading and certification at the end of secondary school, including field of study after high school.

What then should students consider before choosing the right subjects? One, a student should interrogate their interests, strengths and abilities. For example, if one loves working with their hands, manipulating things and tools as well as enjoys fieldwork, subjects like physics, chemistry, geography, music, and agriculture may be great for them. If one is highly curious and likes to know why and how things work through experiments and testing, they may enjoy the sciences and computers.

Another important consideration is the policy guidelines on subject selection.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has grouped subjects into five categories: compulsory (maths, English and Kiswahili); sciences; humanities; technical subjects; and foreign and sign languages, and business studies.

Depending on a student’s talents, interests and abilities, one needs to choose subjects that will align with their career aspirations. For example, if a student, based on their interests, would like to study engineering, they will be required to pass in mathematics, physics and chemistry as mandatory, plus other subjects to make the required total.

Good grades aside, students aspiring to be in health first need to be caring, empathetic, good listeners, and have respect for others. In this field, biology, chemistry, physics or mathematics and English or Kiswahili are core subjects that one should also perform well in.

To complete Knec requirements, they must also undertake compulsory subjects, and at least one subject from each group. In addition, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council, the body that licenses doctors and dentists to practise, has provided a minimum requirement of grade B in these core subjects for undergraduate training.

And because subjects are linked to future careers, students should choose those that align to their career aspirations and those that are helpful to get into post-secondary education and training.

They should choose subjects that meet requirements of courses offered at universities and colleges, and by regulatory bodies as well as those they are good at, or enjoy.

Subject selection exercise gives students an opportunity to advocate for their interests, passions, and aspirations; understand subjects offered in secondary schools and the ability to evaluate and make informed choices based on laid guidelines and criterion.