NMG to introduce career guidance content in ‘Nation’ 

The Nation Media Group (NMG) will introduce a new segment in one of its publications to help learners to make good career choices.

The career guidance segment will form part of Junior Spot, a pullout in the Daily Nation on Mondays to help learners choose the right subject clusters that will support their dream careers.

NMG Head of Circulation and Distribution George Kihuria said: “Career guidance is important, especially for learners in Form Two and Three because it is at this point that they choose a subject that will help them chat their career paths. However, they need guidance to know how to make the best choices and this is where the new segments will help.”

The move follows the success of the Newspapers in Education (NiE) programme, which involves the use of newspapers in schools to improve literacy and develop a reading culture among learners. The learning resources are carried out in Junior Spot and Taifa Leo.

NMG Head of Marketing and External Affairs Clifford Machoka said that the schools that were part of the programme had their mean scores in Kiswahili and English subjects improved exponentially.

“There has been a notable improvement in the languages in these schools and that shows the impact of the NiE programme,” he said. For instance, Kianja Primary School improved from a mean of 45 to 49 in English and 49 to 50.1 in Kiswahili.